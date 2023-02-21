Digest Sensitive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Digest Sensitive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is formulated for cats 1 year and older with sensitive stomachs

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Mineral balance

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

Odor reduction

Highly digestible formulation to help reduce stool odor.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Calorie content: this diet contains 777 kcal ME/kg; 66 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, pork liver, salmon, chicken liver, wheat flour, pork plasma, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, gelatin, sodium silico aluminate, carob bean gum, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Feline Care Nutrition Digest Sensitive thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 1 1/4 Cups (110 g) 1 1/2 Cups (135 g) 2 Cups (165 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 1 3/4 Cups (145 g) 2 Cups (180 g) 2 1/2 Cups (215 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 2 Cups (180 g) 2 1/2 Cups (220 g) 3 Cups (265 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 2 1/2 Cups (210 g) 3 Cups (260 g) 3 3/4 Cups (315 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 2 3/4 Cups (235 g) 3 1/2 Cups (295 g) 4 1/4 Cups (355 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 3 Cups (265 g) 4 Cups (330 g) 4 3/4 Cups (395 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 3 1/2 Cups (290 g) 4 1/4 Cups (365 g) 5 Cups (435 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 3 3/4 Cups (315 g) 4 3/4 Cups (395 g) 5 1/2 Cups (475 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 4 Cups (340 g) 5 Cups (425 g) 6 Cups (510 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

You may not be aware that your cat has digestive sensitivities. However, you can find clues in their litter box. Lots of stinky stool may mean your cat has a sensitive stomach. (We recommend that you see your vet when you have concerns about your cat's digestive issues.) Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is formulated to support healthy digestion for your adult cat. This complete and balanced meal comes in a convenient pouch. This formula features highly digestible proteins to promote digestive health and reduce stool odor for your indoor cat. The high protein formula also helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a uniquely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals promotes your pet’s optimal health and wellness. Mix with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry cat food for the perfect nutritional complement.

