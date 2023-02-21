Digest Sensitive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

You may not be aware that your cat has digestive sensitivities. However, you can find clues in their litter box. Lots of stinky stool may mean your cat has a sensitive stomach. (We recommend that you see your vet when you have concerns about your cat's digestive issues.) Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is formulated to support healthy digestion for your adult cat. This complete and balanced meal comes in a convenient pouch. This formula features highly digestible proteins to promote digestive health and reduce stool odor for your indoor cat. The high protein formula also helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a uniquely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals promotes your pet’s optimal health and wellness. Mix with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry cat food for the perfect nutritional complement.

