Feline Digestive Care Loaf In Sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats

Sizes available

1 x 145g

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM?

A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. Other cats may swallow food too quickly without sufficient chewing, which can lead to regurgitation.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days, when fed ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study

