Feline Digestive Care Loaf In Sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 145g
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM?
A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. Other cats may swallow food too quickly without sufficient chewing, which can lead to regurgitation.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days, when fed ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, salmon, corn flour, wheat gluten, pork plasma, hydrolyzed chicken liver, powdered cellulose, carrageenan, natural flavors, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium sulfate, guar gum, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, rice flour, glycine, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)7.3%, Crude Fat (min.)1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.7%, Moisture (max.)82.0%.
This diet contains 806 kcal ME/kg; 117 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline DIGESTIVE CARE loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cans
|grams
|cans
|grams
|8.8
|4
|1 1/4
|180
|
1 1/2
|230
|11
|5
|1 1/2
|215
|1 3/4
|265
|13
|6
|1 3/4
|245
|2
|305