Feline Appetite Control Care Thin Slices and Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats to help control begging behaviors.
Existing formats
1 x 85g
Appetite management program
1) Try ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care dry food as the perfect complement to this wet food. 2) Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3) Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4) If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
Highly digestible protein
Highly digestible protein for optimal digestive health.
Hunger regulation: naturally reducing the feeling of hunger
Some cats appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care thin slices in gravy helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific formulation to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.
Proven results
83% of owners would recommend the ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care formulas.
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats.
Weight management: helps limit the risk of excess weight gain
Cats that beg have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, which can help with fat metabolism.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Feline Care Nutrition Appetite Control wet cat food is recommended by 83% of owners. It helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific blend of fibers to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals, while limiting their risk of excess weight gain. This soft, canned cat food is crafted with moderate fat and a precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. And it’s enriched with L-carnitine to help with fat metabolism. The delicious thin slices in gravy provide highly digestible proteins for optimal digestion, and the formula is suitable for spayed and neutered cats. Plus, these hunger-satisfying formulas are available in both dry and wet and can be paired for mixed feeding for added textural enjoyment.