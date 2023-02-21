Feline Appetite Control Care Thin Slices and Gravy Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Feline Care Nutrition Appetite Control wet cat food is recommended by 83% of owners. It helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific blend of fibers to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals, while limiting their risk of excess weight gain. This soft, canned cat food is crafted with moderate fat and a precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. And it’s enriched with L-carnitine to help with fat metabolism. The delicious thin slices in gravy provide highly digestible proteins for optimal digestion, and the formula is suitable for spayed and neutered cats. Plus, these hunger-satisfying formulas are available in both dry and wet and can be paired for mixed feeding for added textural enjoyment.

Read more