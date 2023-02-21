Feline Appetite Control Care Thin Slices and Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats to help control begging behaviors.

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Appetite management program

1) Try ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care dry food as the perfect complement to this wet food. 2) Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3) Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4) If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

Highly digestible protein

Highly digestible protein for optimal digestive health.

Hunger regulation: naturally reducing the feeling of hunger

Some cats appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care thin slices in gravy helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific formulation to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.

Proven results

83% of owners would recommend the ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care formulas.

Suitable for spayed and neutered cats

Suitable for spayed and neutered cats.

Weight management: helps limit the risk of excess weight gain

Cats that beg have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, which can help with fat metabolism.

Calorie content: this diet contains 649 kcal ME/kg; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: crude Protein (min.) 6.7%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.4%, Crude Fat (max.) 4.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, L-carnitine* (min.) 25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork liver, pork by-products, brewers rice flour, chicken liver, pork plasma, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium sulfate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help control begging behavior.
ROYAL CANIN® Feline Appetite Control Care Thin Slices in Gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Feline Care Nutrition Appetite Control wet cat food provides highly digestible proteins for optimal digestion. Plus, these hunger-satisfying formulas are available in both dry and wet and can be paired for mixed feeding for added textural enjoyment.

