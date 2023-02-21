Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Hairball Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Digestive health

Formulated with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to promote digestive health. *L.I.P. Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Manages hairball

Formulated to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit to encourage the elimination of ingested hair.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

It’s no surprise that many cats, especially long-haired ones, struggle with hairballs. If a cat can’t digest the hair they swallow properly, a hairball can begin to build in the stomach. Some hairballs are regurgitated, while others may require veterinary care. Royal Canin Hairball Care Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food can make all the difference in helping control your cat’s hairballs. An exclusive blend of dietary fibers helps pass hair through the intestinal tract. A precise ratio of energy from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates helps maintain ideal weight. Highly digestible proteins assist in healthy digestion. Try pairing with Royal Canin Hairball Care dry cat food for a meal your cat will love.

