Hairball Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
6 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
Digestive health
Formulated with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to promote digestive health. *L.I.P. Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Manages hairball
Formulated to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit to encourage the elimination of ingested hair.
Weight maintenance
Helps maintain ideal weight.
|Weight of cat
|Low activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 + 3/4 cans (225 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (280 g)
|4 cans (335 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|3 cans (265 g)
|4 cans (330 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (395 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (300 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (375 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (450 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
It’s no surprise that many cats, especially long-haired ones, struggle with hairballs. If a cat can’t digest the hair they swallow properly, a hairball can begin to build in the stomach. Some hairballs are regurgitated, while others may require veterinary care. Royal Canin Hairball Care Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food can make all the difference in helping control your cat’s hairballs. An exclusive blend of dietary fibers helps pass hair through the intestinal tract. A precise ratio of energy from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates helps maintain ideal weight. Highly digestible proteins assist in healthy digestion. Try pairing with Royal Canin Hairball Care dry cat food for a meal your cat will love.