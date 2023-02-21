Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Formulated for the second stage of kittenhood (between 4 months and 1 year); keeping her on this formula until she reaches 12 months of age helps set up a healthy foundation for life.
Sizes available
3lb
14lb
7lb
IMMUNE SUPPORT
An exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins supports healthy development of immune systems
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
An innovative combination of highly digestible proteins, fibers, and prebiotics helps to provide digestive support for kittens
HEALTHY ENERGY
Meets the high energy needs of small breed dogs during their short, intense growth period
EASY-TO-CHEW KIBBLE
Small, easy-to-chew dry kibble helps a nursing kitten transition from milk to solid food; a perfect complement to Mother & Babycat Wet Cat Food
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3823 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 367 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 34.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%, Calcium (min.) 0.93%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.75%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 162 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Chicken by-product meal, brown rice, brewers rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, corn, corn gluten meal, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium pyrophosphate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, taurine, rice flour, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, marine microalgae oil, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.