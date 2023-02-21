Kitten Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Existing formats

1 x 145g

Immune system support

Helps support the kitten's natural defenses.

Instinctively preferred

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively by kittens.

Easy to eat

Soft loaf texture.

Calorie content: This diet contains 894 kcal ME/kg; 130 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
Complete and balanced nutrition for kittens.
Feline Health Nutrition Kitten loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.

PRODUCT DETAILS

By the time a kitten gets to be around 4 months old, their growth rate slows, but their activity levels skyrocket. With intensifying energy levels, developing bones, growing muscles, and emerging teeth, older kittens need a different kind of nutrition than a younger baby cat. While it may seem like your kitten’s nutritional needs are complicated, Royal Canin Kitten Loaf in Sauce makes it simple to feed their magnificence from the start. This wet kitten food is specifically designed to support your kitten’s developing immune system, growing bones and muscles, and high levels of playful energy. Its precise ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates matches the instinctively preferred macronutrient profile of your energetic kitten. With an easy-to-chew soft loaf texture kittens adore, it’s the perfect complement to Royal Canin Kitten dry food as your kitten transitions into a more grown-up diet of solids.

