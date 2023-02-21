Kitten Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

By the time a kitten gets to be around 4 months old, their growth rate slows, but their activity levels skyrocket. With intensifying energy levels, developing bones, growing muscles, and emerging teeth, older kittens need a different kind of nutrition than a younger baby cat. While it may seem like your kitten’s nutritional needs are complicated, Royal Canin Kitten Loaf in Sauce makes it simple to feed their magnificence from the start. This wet kitten food is specifically designed to support your kitten’s developing immune system, growing bones and muscles, and high levels of playful energy. Its precise ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates matches the instinctively preferred macronutrient profile of your energetic kitten. With an easy-to-chew soft loaf texture kittens adore, it’s the perfect complement to Royal Canin Kitten dry food as your kitten transitions into a more grown-up diet of solids.

