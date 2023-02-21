Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry food is formulated for the specific needs of growing baby kittens (1-4 months) and queen cats (pregnant or nursing)

Existing formats

3.5lb

7lb

Special easy weaning

Adapted kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate the transition from milk to solid food.

Immune system support

Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother's colostrum decreases gradually. Mother & Babycat helps support the very young kitten’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive health

At birth, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and it develops gradually over several weeks. That is why it is essential to support digestive health during the growth period. Mother & Babycat contributes to promoting digestive health with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics . *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: this diet contains 4236 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 479 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, natural flavors, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, grain distillers dried yeast, vegetable oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, L-lysine, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, magnesium oxide, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.
Feline Health Nutrition (TM) Mother & Babycat is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, gestation and lactation.

For the Kitten - Kibble Only

Age in Months Adult Weight
6.6 lb (3kg) 11lb (5kg)
Cups/Day Kcals Cups/Day Kcals
1 1/4 (29 g) 128 3/8 (38 g) 166
2 3/8 (38 g) 169 1/2 (51 g) 225
3 3/8 (49 g) 215 5/8 (65 g) 290


For the Mother - Kibble Only

Queen Weight Gestating Lactating
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1/2 - 5/8 cup (51 g - 74 g) (225 - 330 Kcals) Ad Libitum
11 lb (5 kg) 3/4 - 1 1/8 cups (85 g - 125 g) (375 - 555 Kcals)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Baby cats grow so quickly and require tailored nutrition that meets their specific needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition to grow strong. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry Kibble feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And transitioning your newborn kitten to solid food is simple: The unique, tiny kibble can be rehydrated with warm water for a softer food that eases kittens to a more “grown-up” diet. With nearly 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

