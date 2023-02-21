Mother & Babycat ultra soft mousse in sauce

Mother & Babycat ultra soft mousse in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce wet cat food is formulated for the specific needs of growing baby kittens (1-4 months) and queen cats (pregnant or nursing)

Existing formats

1 x 145g

1st stage easy start

For very young kittens, the mousse texture of Mother & Babycat eases the transition to solid food.

Immune system support

Helps support the very young kitten's natural defenses.

Instinctively preferred

Mother & Babycat™ features a proven Macro Nutrient profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.

Calorie content: This diet contains 919 kcal ME/kg; 133 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
Ingredients: water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, pork by-products, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, pork plasma, natural flavors, vegetable oil, brewers rice flour, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, potassium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, potassium chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, carotene.
Complete and balanced nutrition for kittens, gestating and lactating queens.
Feline Health Nutrition Mother& Babycat ultra soft mousse in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, gestation and lactation.

For the Kitten (3 oz Can)

Age in Months Adult Weight
6.6 lb (3kg) 11lb (5kg)
Cans/Day Kcals Cans/Day Kcals
1 1 1/2 - 1 3/4 128 - 157 2 - 2 1/4 166 - 204
2 2 169 2 1/2 225
3 2 1/2 215 3 1/4 290


For the Mother (3 oz Can)

Queen Weight Gestating Lactating
6.6 lb (3 kg) 2 ½ - 3 ¾ cans (225 - 330 Kcals) Ad Libitum
11 lb (5 kg) 4 ¼ - 6 cans (375 - 555 Kcals)


For the Kitten (5.8 oz Can)

Age in Months Adult Weight
6.6 lb (3kg) 11lb (5kg)
Cans/Day Kcals Cans/Day Kcals
1 3/4 - 1 128 -157 1 - 1 1/4 166 - 204
2 1 169 1 1/4 225
3 1 1/4 215 1 3/4 290


For the Mother (5.8 oz Can)

Queen Weight Gestating Lactating
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1 1/4 - 1 3/4 cans (225 - 330 Kcals) Ad Libitum
11 lb (5 kg) 2 1/4 - 3 1/4 cans (375 - 555 Kcals)

Mixed Feeding

Kitten Age Cans / Day Target Adult Weight 6.6 lb (3 kg) + DRY cup/day Target Adult Weight 11 lb (5 kg) + DRY cup/day
5 weeks 1 can 1/8 cup 1/8 cup
6 weeks 1 can 1/8 cup 2/8 cup
7 weeks 1 can 1/8 cup 2/8 cup
8 weeks 1 can 1/8 cup 2/8 cup
12 weeks 1 can 2/8 cup 3/8 cup

PRODUCT DETAILS

Baby cats grow so quickly that certain kitten foods aren’t tailored to their nutritional needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition for healthy growth. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And with its ultra-soft mousse texture made for tiny mouths, you can easily transition your newborn kitten into a more “grown-up” diet of solids.

