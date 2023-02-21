Mother & Babycat ultra soft mousse in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce wet cat food is formulated for the specific needs of growing baby kittens (1-4 months) and queen cats (pregnant or nursing)
Existing formats
1 x 145g
1st stage easy start
For very young kittens, the mousse texture of Mother & Babycat eases the transition to solid food.
Immune system support
Helps support the very young kitten's natural defenses.
Instinctively preferred
Mother & Babycat™ features a proven Macro Nutrient profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
For the Kitten (3 oz Can)
|Age in Months
|Adult Weight
|6.6 lb (3kg)
|11lb (5kg)
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|1
|1 1/2 - 1 3/4
|128 - 157
|2 - 2 1/4
|166 - 204
|2
|2
|169
|2 1/2
|225
|3
|2 1/2
|215
|3 1/4
|290
For the Mother (3 oz Can)
|Queen Weight
|Gestating
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 ½ - 3 ¾ cans (225 - 330 Kcals)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|4 ¼ - 6 cans (375 - 555 Kcals)
For the Kitten (5.8 oz Can)
|Age in Months
|Adult Weight
|6.6 lb (3kg)
|11lb (5kg)
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|1
|3/4 - 1
|128 -157
|1 - 1 1/4
|166 - 204
|2
|1
|169
|1 1/4
|225
|3
|1 1/4
|215
|1 3/4
|290
For the Mother (5.8 oz Can)
|Queen Weight
|Gestating
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 1/4 - 1 3/4 cans (225 - 330 Kcals)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 1/4 - 3 1/4 cans (375 - 555 Kcals)
Mixed Feeding
|Kitten Age
|Cans / Day
|Target Adult Weight 6.6 lb (3 kg) + DRY cup/day
|Target Adult Weight 11 lb (5 kg) + DRY cup/day
|5 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|1/8 cup
|6 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|2/8 cup
|7 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|2/8 cup
|8 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|2/8 cup
|12 weeks
|1 can
|2/8 cup
|3/8 cup
PRODUCT DETAILS
Baby cats grow so quickly that certain kitten foods aren’t tailored to their nutritional needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition for healthy growth. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And with its ultra-soft mousse texture made for tiny mouths, you can easily transition your newborn kitten into a more “grown-up” diet of solids.