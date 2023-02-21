PRODUCT DETAILS

Baby cats grow so quickly that certain kitten foods aren’t tailored to their nutritional needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition for healthy growth. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And with its ultra-soft mousse texture made for tiny mouths, you can easily transition your newborn kitten into a more “grown-up” diet of solids.

