Persian Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Persian breed-specific dry cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of this purebred cat 1 year and older
Existing formats
7lb
Digestive health
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.
Exclusive formula with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
Hairball regulation
The Persian cat, with her long coat and dense undercoat, routinely swallows a large quantity of hair during grooming. A blend of fibers (including psyllium rich in mucilage) naturally stimulates intestinal transit, helping to eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
L.I.P. Digestive science innovation
*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Long hair health
A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the role of the skin as a barrier, and helps maintain skin health and coat beauty. Enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Luxurious and regal
Thick and dense coat. Large round head with flat profile. Expressive round eyes.
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed almond-shaped kibble with an optimal contact surface area is easy for the Persian cat to pick up and chew.
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|1/4 cup (20 g)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|1/4 cup (30 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|1/4 cup (31 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (49 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (59 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|5/8 cup (67 g)
|3/4 cup (80 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|7/8 cup (90 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5/8 cup (66 g)
|3/4 cup (82 g)
|1 cup (99 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|3/4 cup (72 g)
|7/8 cup (89 g)
|1 cup (107 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3/4 cup (77 g)
|7/8 cup (96 g)
|1 1/8 cups (116 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Persian cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With big eyes, luxurious coats, and adorable flat faces, it’s no wonder why Persian cats are easily admired. These unique features require tailored nutrition from a dry food that’s easy to eat, maintains their coat’s shine, controls hairballs, and supports healthy digestion. Royal Canin Adult Persian dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Persian breed. The exclusive almond-shaped cat kibble is designed for the unique way a Persian cat uses the underside of their tongue to eat—allowing them to easily pick up, chew, and crunch away tartar buildup. An exclusive combination of essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids helps keep your Persian’s long, luxurious coat shiny and soft. A complex blend of fibers helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairballs. And highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Persian Loaf in Sauce wet cat food for a texture that’s sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.