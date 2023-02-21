Persian Adult Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Persian cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With big eyes, luxurious coats, and adorable flat faces, it’s no wonder why Persian cats are easily admired. These unique features require tailored nutrition from a dry food that’s easy to eat, maintains their coat’s shine, controls hairballs, and supports healthy digestion. Royal Canin Adult Persian dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Persian breed. The exclusive almond-shaped cat kibble is designed for the unique way a Persian cat uses the underside of their tongue to eat—allowing them to easily pick up, chew, and crunch away tartar buildup. An exclusive combination of essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids helps keep your Persian’s long, luxurious coat shiny and soft. A complex blend of fibers helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairballs. And highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Persian Loaf in Sauce wet cat food for a texture that’s sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Read more