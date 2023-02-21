Sensitive Digestion Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Existing formats
3.5lb
7lb
15lb
OPTIMAL DIGESTION
Some cats have digestive sensitivity leading to soft stools. SENSITIVE DIGESTION contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to support optimal digestive health (L.I.P.* ) and prebiotics for a balanced intestinal flora . *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
CONCENTRATED ENERGY
A higher energy density leads to smaller meal sizes and decreases digestive workload in cats with digestive sensitivity.
HIGH PALATABILITY
Three different kibble shapes and an attractive formula with carefully selected flavorings to stimulate food intake in sensitive cats.
LIP
Selected protein with digestibility over 90%.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Cats can be very good at hiding digestive upsets. However, you can find clues in their litter box. Lots of stinky, runny stools could mean your adult cat has a sensitive stomach, particularly a sensitive lower digestive tract. Your cat could be having a hard time digesting food properly—and it’s time to consult your vet. Royal Canin Sensitive Digestion dry cat food is tailored nutrition made to support for your cat’s sensitive tummy. Prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promote healthy digestion and a balanced intestinal tract so that your feasting feline can enjoy their food comfortably. Three unique kibble shapes offer maximum appetite appeal. And because this formula contains a higher energy density, they can eat smaller meals to support digestive sensitivities. Try pairing with Royal Canin Digest Sensitive wet cat food formulas for a meal your cat will love.