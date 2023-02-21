PRODUCT DETAILS

Cats can be very good at hiding digestive upsets. However, you can find clues in their litter box. Lots of stinky, runny stools could mean your adult cat has a sensitive stomach, particularly a sensitive lower digestive tract. Your cat could be having a hard time digesting food properly—and it’s time to consult your vet. Royal Canin Sensitive Digestion dry cat food is tailored nutrition made to support for your cat’s sensitive tummy. Prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promote healthy digestion and a balanced intestinal tract so that your feasting feline can enjoy their food comfortably. Three unique kibble shapes offer maximum appetite appeal. And because this formula contains a higher energy density, they can eat smaller meals to support digestive sensitivities. Try pairing with Royal Canin Digest Sensitive wet cat food formulas for a meal your cat will love.

