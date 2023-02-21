Sensitive Digestion Dry Cat Food

OPTIMAL DIGESTION

Some cats have digestive sensitivity leading to soft stools. SENSITIVE DIGESTION contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to support optimal digestive health (L.I.P.* ) and prebiotics for a balanced intestinal flora . *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

CONCENTRATED ENERGY

A higher energy density leads to smaller meal sizes and decreases digestive workload in cats with digestive sensitivity.

HIGH PALATABILITY

Three different kibble shapes and an attractive formula with carefully selected flavorings to stimulate food intake in sensitive cats.

Selected protein with digestibility over 90%.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 4079 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 469 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 33.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.1%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%.
INGREDIENTS : chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, brewers rice, wheat, natural flavors, wheat gluten, corn, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, choline chloride, sodium bisulfate, sodium aluminosilicate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, salt, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats over 1 year old - Digestive sensitivity
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION SENSITIVE DIGESTION is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profile for maintenance.

Cats can be very good at hiding digestive upsets. However, you can find clues in their litter box. Lots of stinky, runny stools could mean your adult cat has a sensitive stomach, particularly a sensitive lower digestive tract. Your cat could be having a hard time digesting food properly—and it’s time to consult your vet. Royal Canin Sensitive Digestion dry cat food is tailored nutrition made to support for your cat’s sensitive tummy. Prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promote healthy digestion and a balanced intestinal tract so that your feasting feline can enjoy their food comfortably. Three unique kibble shapes offer maximum appetite appeal. And because this formula contains a higher energy density, they can eat smaller meals to support digestive sensitivities. Try pairing with Royal Canin Digest Sensitive wet cat food formulas for a meal your cat will love.

