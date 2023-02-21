Urinary Care Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Urinary Care Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Instinctively preferred

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile.

Urinary health

Formulated to help promote urinary health.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Calorie content: this diet contains 714 kcal ME/kg; 61 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.7%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.7%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.4%, Moisture (max.) 84.0%.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Feline Care Nutrition Urinary Care thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Feline Urinary Care Adult Wet Cat Food delivers a highly palatable thin slices in gravy soft cat food to help maintain urinary tract health in healthy cats. This adult cat food is formulated to efficiently promote a healthy mineral content in their urine in only 10 days. Complete and balanced nutrition, this wet food is precisely balanced to support urinary health by maintaining the mineral balance in your cat’s urine. It uses a unique methodology to assess the impact a diet has on lower urinary tract health. Along with a cat food for urinary tract health, remember to monitor your cat’s water intake and always consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

