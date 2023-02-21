Feline Renal Support F
Dry food for Cat
Therapeutic food for adult cats.
12oz
3lb
6.6lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3836 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 376 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.9%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.62%, Vitamin E (min.) 160 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 350 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, pork digest, pea fiber, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, sodium pyrophosphate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium sulfate, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.