Beagle
Beagles are active and attentive dogs that make very loyal and loving family pets.
About the Beagle
When socialized and exercised well, Beagles are good with other pets and children, which combine to make them a popular family breed.
However, it is important to remember that Beagles were initially bred as hunting dogs and that they can easily become distracted when out on walks. This makes Beagles one of the more difficult dog breeds to train.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Enthusiastic / Lively / Athletic / Friendly / Confident / Resilient / Determined / Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Enthusiastic / Lively / Athletic / Friendly / Confident / Resilient / Determined / Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs a lot of training
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great family dog
Like & share this page