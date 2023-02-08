When socialized and exercised well, Beagles are good with other pets and children, which combine to make them a popular family breed.

However, it is important to remember that Beagles were initially bred as hunting dogs and that they can easily become distracted when out on walks. This makes Beagles one of the more difficult dog breeds to train.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)