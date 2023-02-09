Boxers are fearless, self-assured, calm and well-balanced. Although they pose no threat to their family, they are often suspicious of strangers and know no fear when riled.

Boxers are obedient, making them easy to train. Undemanding, clean and loyal, they are just as suited to the role of family and companion dog as that of defense and utility dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)