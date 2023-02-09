Boxer
About the Boxer
Boxers are fearless, self-assured, calm and well-balanced. Although they pose no threat to their family, they are often suspicious of strangers and know no fear when riled.
Boxers are obedient, making them easy to train. Undemanding, clean and loyal, they are just as suited to the role of family and companion dog as that of defense and utility dog.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Avg life expectancy: 9-10 years
Alert / Confident / Enthusiastic / Even-tempered / Friendly / Independent / Loyal / Lively / Protective
Key facts
Needs moderate training
Needs a lot of exercise
A Boxer's life story
Boxer puppy
Boxer adult
Adult Boxers were one of the first breeds selected by the German police and have forged a reputation as keen, enthusiastic working dogs.
Adult Boxers were one of the first breeds selected by the German police and have forged a reputation as keen, enthusiastic working dogs.
Boxer health and aging
Boxers are considered to be senior when they reach eight years old. With age, your Boxer may experience some hearing loss and vision impairment. This is common in older dogs but will impact their lifestyle and how much they are able to do.
You may also notice reduced motivation to exercise, often due to stiffer joints, so it is important to make sure your aging dog is kept comfortable to ease any joint pains.
