They give an impression of determination, strength and activity, with a lively, bold, loyal and courageous personality. Despite their somewhat severe appearance, the Bulldog is very affectionate with those it is close to.

In addition to some distinctive characteristics, Bulldogs really distinguish themselves with their especially heavy and constrained gait. They seem to take short, quick steps on the tips of their feet, without their back feet even seeming to rise off the ground.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)