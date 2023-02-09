Curly Coated Retriever

According to the specialists, Curly Coated Retrievers have ancestors as diverse as Large Rough Water Dogs, Tweed Water Spaniels, and many more.

About the Curly Coated Retriever

Intelligent, balanced, reliable, brave, friendly, self-assured and independent: seven adjectives to describe the character of Curly Coated Retrievers, which are rather aloof with strangers.

These water dogs are sadly very rare. Thought by many to be the ideal hunting dog, the Curly Coated Retriever is still a great family pet. Their energetic nature makes them excellent walking partners and their playful, puppy-like personalities and patience with children make them very family-friendly.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 8-12 years
Intelligent / Even-tempered / Loyal / Confident / Friendly / Independent / Reserved

Key facts

Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great family dog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page