The German Longhaired Pointer is the largest spaniel in the F.C.I.'s registry of breeds.

About the German Longhaired Pointer

These balanced, calm, and even-tempered spaniels make great companions and are easy to train. They are solid, muscular, and fairly close to the ground, yet very elegantly built. Smaller dogs must have a lot of substance.

German Longhaired Pointers combine the bloodlines of bird, hawking, and water dogs as well as bracken dogs, which explains their exceptionally versatile skills.

Breed Specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Sociable

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
