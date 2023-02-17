Great Anglo-Francais White and Orange
About the Great Anglo-Francais White and Orange
Of the three Anglo-Francais breeds, White and Oranges are certainly the least well known and the least numerous. Morphologically, they have nothing to covet in their cousins, differing in terms of color and type.
A cross between the Français Blanc et Orange with the English Foxhound, Great Anglo-Francais White and Oranges have a lot of British blood streaming through their veins. The shorter head of these fairly strong, powerful dogs is more English than the Tricolor.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Hard-working
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Requires outdoor space
