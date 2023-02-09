Great Dane
Great Danes combine pride, power, and poise in one package.
About the Great Dane
With their harmonious build and expressive face, Great Danes are gentle giants. Great Danes are happy, loving, and fond of their human companions, particularly children, although they are wary of strangers.
A self-assured, calm, and receptive Great Dane is a highly tolerant family dog with little in the way of aggression.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Friendly / Loving / Loyal / Reserved / Confident / Resilient / Calm / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs moderate training
Makes a great guard dog
Needs moderate training
Makes a great guard dog
