Icelandic Sheepdog

Icelandic Sheepdogs are naturally very alert and always welcome visitors very enthusiastically. These cheerful, friendly, playful dogs are curious and fearless.

The breed's popularity has increased in recent decades, although numbers remain low. Icelandic Sheepdogs have a gentle, intelligent, happy expression and a typical confident and lively personality.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)