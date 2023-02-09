Pointer

Pointers go about their work in a very aristocratic way. Alert with an impression of strength, speed, and stamina, they are renowned for having an even temperament.

About the Pointer

Pointers are harmonious and well built, with plenty of grace, exuding strength and suppleness. One of the first breeds to be registered by the F.C.I., as seasoned athletes Pointers are elite performers in every sense.

Pointers will stop stock still when they observe the game, showing the full splendor of their body, fronted by an expression of determination. It's truly a marvelous sight to behold.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Alert / Resilient / Athletic / Loving / Even-tempered

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page