The Pug has a unique appearance, which many find incredibly appealing and as such its popularity is soaring year after year. Pugs have an easy coat to maintain and the breed does not have particularly high exercise requirements, which is a real advantage for busy owners.

A highly desirable pet, the Pug is known for its inquisitive and energetic nature. It is a member of the Toy group of dogs, however, it is unique among this group in being the only member thought to share its ancestry with the Mastiffs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)