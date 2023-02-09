Rottweiler

Rottweilers are large, muscular, and active dogs who are always alert to what is happening around them. Although they can take a while to warm to strangers, they make loyal and rewarding family pets.

Rottweilers started out as cattle dogs that drove herds to the great cattle markets of southern Germany, however, over the last few decades, they’ve become one of the most popular defense dogs in the world.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)