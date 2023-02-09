Rottweiler
Despite their size and fearsome reputation, the Rottweiler has an affectionate, obedient, and docile temperament.
About the Rottweiler
Rottweilers are large, muscular, and active dogs who are always alert to what is happening around them. Although they can take a while to warm to strangers, they make loyal and rewarding family pets.
Rottweilers started out as cattle dogs that drove herds to the great cattle markets of southern Germany, however, over the last few decades, they’ve become one of the most popular defense dogs in the world.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Even-tempered / Friendly / Loyal / Obedient / Enthusiastic / Confident / Alert
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Even-tempered / Friendly / Loyal / Obedient / Enthusiastic / Confident / Alert
Key facts
Needs an owner with some experience
Makes a great guard dog
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great guard dog
Requires outdoor space
A Rottweiler's life story
Find out more about the obedient Rottweiler in each stage of their life.
Up to 18 months
Rottweiler puppy
Rottweiler puppies are intelligent, friendly and enthusiastic, making excellent family pets when well-socialized. It is important to note that Rottweilers are not recommended for first-time owners, however, as even from a young age they need to be handled by someone with knowledge of the unique needs of large, powerful dog breeds.
From 18 months
Rottweiler adult
Adult Rottweilers are well-suited to a range of roles. Whether as a companion, service or working dog they will need proper training and socialization to ensure they are happy and well-adjusted.
Rottweiler health
Rottweilers are considered aging dogs when they reach eight years old. With age, your Rottweiler may experience some hearing loss and vision impairment.
This is common in older dogs but will impact their lifestyle and how much they are able to do. You may also notice reduced motivation to exercise, often due to stiffer joints, so it is important to make sure your aging dog is kept comfortable to ease any joint pains.
This is common in older dogs but will impact their lifestyle and how much they are able to do. You may also notice reduced motivation to exercise, often due to stiffer joints, so it is important to make sure your aging dog is kept comfortable to ease any joint pains.
Like & share this page