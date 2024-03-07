Spotting the Signs of Dog Food Allergies

These ingredients are regularly used in diets for dogs and contain large intact protein molecules that have a higher likelihood of triggering an allergic response.



Other protein sources, carbohydrates, and food ingredients can all cause food allergies, so a vet will need to conduct an elimination diet trial to determine the exact cause of a dog’s allergy.



What Are the Typical Dog Food Allergy Signs?

Skin issues and gastrointestinal upset are the typical indicators of a food allergy, with the most common signs being:

Itching

Skin infections

Inflammation

Redness

Sores and rashes

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Based on the level of the allergic reaction, you may see several of these signs in your dog:

Face:

Mouth:

Ears:

Skin:

Coat:

Paws:

Gastrointestinal:

Behavior:

Look out for hair loss and redness around your dog's eyes, muzzle and chin.You may notice your dog has mouth ulcers.The ears of your dog may be red with a waxy discharge and could have an unusual odor.Red skin could be a sign of a food allergy. Scales and crusts on their skin may also indicate a secondary infection.Their coat may have bald spots and brown discoloration from excessive licking.Your dog's paws may show signs of swelling, redness, brown discoloration and have a strange odor.Recurrent vomiting, diarrhea, and flatulence could also indicate an allergy.Dogs showing some of the signs mentioned above may also chew their feet and pads, lick themselves excessively, and scratch themselves either with their paws or by rubbing up against objects.