Bichon Frise Adult Dry Dog Food

Bichon Frise Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Bichon Frise Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Bichon Frises 10 months and older

Sizes available

10lb

3lb

Find a retailer

EASY-TO-CHEW KIBBLE

Small, easy-to-chew dry kibble helps a nursing kitten transition from milk to solid food; a perfect complement to Mother & Babycat Wet Cat Food

Digestive health

Bichon Frise Adult helps support digestive health and helps promote a balanced intestinal flora.

Healthy skin & coat

Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin. The Bichon Frise Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.

Ideal weight

Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Bichon Frise. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Bichon Frise.

This diet contains 3662 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.12%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Wheat, chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried chicory root, salt, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, choline chloride, taurine, L-cystine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L,), magnesium oxide, glucosamine hydrochloride, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid,
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (69 g) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (91 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (81 g) 1 cup (94 g) 1 1/8 cups (107 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (93 g) 1 1/8 cups (108 g) 1 1/4 cups (123 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/8 cups (105 g) 1 1/4 cups (121 g) 1 1/2 cups (138 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (116 g) 1 3/8 cups (134 g) 1 5/8 cups (153 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Bichon Frise magnificent is in the details. With their white curly coats, the Bichon Frise is a highly intelligent dog that’s easy to train and eager to please. This beloved toy breed can benefit from the right diet to help care for their sensitive skin and soft coat, as well as provide digestive care and weight control. Royal Canin Bichon Frise Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Bichon Frise. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bichon Frise, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Bichon’s strong lower jaw and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew their food. B vitamins reinforce the skin barrier and EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. Targeted nutrients help regulate digestion and promote optimal stool quality. And for weight maintenance, the tailored calorie amount helps keep your pampered lap dog from packing on too many pounds.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025