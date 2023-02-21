Chihuahua 8+ Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. This extra-small pure breed has big nutritional needs as they get older. They can benefit from the right diet for their aging teeth, senior hearts, and sensitive digestion to help keep them healthy in the golden years. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed senior Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your older Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it soft and easy for older tiny jaws to chew. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart function. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to reduce unpleasant stool odors.

