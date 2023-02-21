Chihuahua 8+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred senior Chihuahuas 8 years and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: SPECIAL MINIATURE JAW
This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua.
HIGH PALATABILITY
Chihuahuas are known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. CHIHUAHUA ADULT satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavors along with a customized kibble size and shape.
STOOL & ODOR REDUCTION
CHIHUAHUA ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*) and an appropriate fiber content.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
COAT HEALTH
Coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. CHIHUAHUA ADULT is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin to help maintain the health of the Chihuahua’s coat.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. This extra-small pure breed has big nutritional needs as they get older. They can benefit from the right diet for their aging teeth, senior hearts, and sensitive digestion to help keep them healthy in the golden years. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed senior Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your older Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it soft and easy for older tiny jaws to chew. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart function. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to reduce unpleasant stool odors.