Chihuahua Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Chihuahua puppy magnificent is in the details. While Chihuahuas might be one of the smallest breeds in the world, these protective little pooches have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right-sized puppy food to help support their immune system, maintain healthy digestion, and satisfy their picky appetites as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Chihuahua dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Chihuahua puppy. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Chihuahua puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-sized kibble is specially designed for your Chihuahua’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to help promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. And the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors is sure to please even the pickiest little eaters. Once your small breed Chihuahua puppy is over 8 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

Read more