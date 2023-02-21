Chihuahua Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Chihuahua Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing purebred Chihuahuas 8 weeks to 8 months old

Exclusive kibble: special miniature jaw

This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua puppy.

High palatability

The Chihuahua is known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. Chihuahua Puppy satisfies the Chihuahua puppy’s finicky appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavors along with a customized kibble size and shape.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Chihuahua Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Stool and odour reduction

Chihuahua Puppy helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*) and an appropriate fiber content. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3846 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 350 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, oat groats, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, pea fiber, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, yucca schidigera extract, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Chihuahua puppies - Up to 8 months old.
Health Nutrition Chihuahua Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
2.2 lb (1 kg) 4.4 lb (2 kg) 6.6 lb (3 kg)
2 Months 3/8 cup (29 g) 1/2 cup (49 g) 3/4 cup (64 g)
3 Months 3/8 cup (32 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 3/4 cup (72 g)
4 Months 3/8 cup (33 g) 5/8 cup (56 g) 7/8 cup (75 g)
5 Months 3/8 cup (33 g) 5/8 cup (56 g) 7/8 cup (76 g)
6 Months 3/8 cup (29 g) 1/2 cup (48 g) 3/4 cup (69 g)
7 Months 1/4 cup (24 g) 1/2 cup (40 g) 5/8 cup (62 g)
8 Months 1/4 cup (24 g) 3/8 cup (40 g) 5/8 cup (54 g)
9 Months 1/4 cup (23 g) 3/8 cup (39 g) 5/8 cup (54 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Chihuahua puppy magnificent is in the details. While Chihuahuas might be one of the smallest breeds in the world, these protective little pooches have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right-sized puppy food to help support their immune system, maintain healthy digestion, and satisfy their picky appetites as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Chihuahua dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Chihuahua puppy. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Chihuahua puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-sized kibble is specially designed for your Chihuahua’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to help promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. And the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors is sure to please even the pickiest little eaters. Once your small breed Chihuahua puppy is over 8 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

