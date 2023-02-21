Dachshund 8+ Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dachshund dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Dachshunds 8 years and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: HIGHLY PALATABLE + REHYDRATABLE
The kibble size, shape and texture are designed for the mature Dachshund and his small jaw. Kibble may be softened with warm water to allow for easier eating.
HEALTHY AGING COMPLEX
DACHSHUND ADULT 8+ is formulated with a precise phosphorus content and a complex of antioxidants to help maintain optimal health in the maturing Dachshund.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Dachshunds have short limbs and vertebrae, and therefore they tend to have more mechanical joint stress compared to other breeds. DACHSHUND ADULT 8+ supports the Dachshund’s bones and joints with EPA & DHA and precise levels of calcium and phosphorus.
IDEAL WEIGHT
Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Dachshund, so an appropriately balanced diet is necessary to maintain optimal health. DACHSHUND ADULT 8+ has adjusted nutrients and calories compared to DACHSHUND ADULT to help maintain the ideal weight of the maturing Dachshund.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7/8 cup (81 g)
|1 cup (92 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
|1 cup (96 g)
|1 1/8 cups (109 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (95 g)
|1 1/8 cups (110 g)
|1 3/8 cups (125 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (118 g)
|1 1/2 cups (136 g)
|1 5/8 cups (155 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (139 g)
|1 3/4 cups (161 g)
|2 cups (183 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Dachshund magnificent is in the details. Senior Doxies require special nutrition, as they can be prone to dental issues, bone and joint stress, and weight gain. They can benefit from the right diet to provide aging support as they enter the golden age. Royal Canin Dachshund Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed senior Dachshund. Whether you have a miniature or standard Dachshund, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your older Dachshund, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it soft and easy for tiny jaws and older teeth to eat. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants helps promote healthy aging. Precise levels of calcium and phosphorus support bone and joint health. And to help prevent your older sausage dog from getting too plump, this formula contains adjusted nutrients and calories so they can maintain an ideal weight.