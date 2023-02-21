Dachshund 8+ Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Dachshund magnificent is in the details. Senior Doxies require special nutrition, as they can be prone to dental issues, bone and joint stress, and weight gain. They can benefit from the right diet to provide aging support as they enter the golden age. Royal Canin Dachshund Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed senior Dachshund. Whether you have a miniature or standard Dachshund, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your older Dachshund, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it soft and easy for tiny jaws and older teeth to eat. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants helps promote healthy aging. Precise levels of calcium and phosphorus support bone and joint health. And to help prevent your older sausage dog from getting too plump, this formula contains adjusted nutrients and calories so they can maintain an ideal weight.

