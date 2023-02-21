Giant Junior Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Giant Junior dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies between 8 and 18-24 months with an expected adult weight of over 100 lbs.
Existing formats
30lb
2nd growth phase: muscle development
Formulated with a precise protein content and enriched with L-carnitine to support muscle development in giant breed puppies during the second growth phase from 8 to 18/24 months.
Bone & joint support
Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in giant breed puppies.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Giant Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
|Adult Target Weight
|Under 9 months
|9 months
|10 months
|11 months
|12 months
|13 months
|14 months
|16 months
|18 months
|20 months
|22+ months
|99 lb (45 kg)
|GIANT Starter or GIANT Puppy
|6 5/8 cups (556 kg)
|6 1/4 cups (520 kg)
|5 5/8 cups (475 kg)
|5 1/8 cups (433 kg)
|5 1/8 cups (430 kg)
|5 1/8 cups (426 kg)
|GIANT ADULT
|110 lb (50 kg)
|7 1/4 cups (608 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (569 kg)
|6 1/4 cups (530 kg)
|5 7/8 cups (498 kg)
|5 1/2 cups (467 kg)
|5 1/2 cups (464 kg)
|5 1/2 cups (460 kg)
|121 lb (55 kg)
|7 3/4 cups (655 kg)
|7 1/4 cups (614 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (572 kg)
|6 3/8 cups (537 kg)
|6 cups (503 kg)
|6 cups (500 kg)
|5 7/8 cups (496 kg)
|5 7/8 cups (493 kg)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|8 3/8 cups (700 kg)
|7 7/8 cups (657 kg)
|7 1/4 cups (612 kg)
|6 7/8 cups (573 kg)
|6 3/8 cups (537 kg)
|6 3/8 cups (534 kg)
|6 3/8 cups (531 kg)
|6 1/4 cups (528 kg)
|143 lb (65 kg)
|8 7/8 cups (744 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (697 kg)
|7 3/4 cups (650 kg)
|7 1/4 cups (609 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (571 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (568 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (564 kg)
|6 5/8 cups (560 kg)
|154 lb (70 kg)
|9 7/8 cups (833 kg)
|9 3/8 cups (785 kg)
|8 3/4 cups (734 kg)
|8 1/8 cups (684 kg)
|7 5/8 cups (642 kg)
|7 1/8 cups (603 kg)
|7 1/8 cups (599 kg)
|7 1/8 cups (597 kg)
|7 1/8 cups (595 kg)
|165 lb (75 kg)
|10 1/2 cups (877 kg)
|9 7/8 cups (827 kg)
|9 1/4 cups (773 kg)
|8 5/8 cups (720 kg)
|8 cups (677 kg)
|7 1/2 cups (635 kg)
|7 1/2 cups (631 kg)
|7 1/2 cups (629 kg)
|7 1/2 cups (626 kg)
|176 lb (80 kg)
|11 cups (923 kg)
|10 1/2 cups (885 kg)
|10 cups (837 kg)
|9 3/8 cups (792 kg)
|8 7/8 cups (747 kg)
|8 3/8 cups (702 kg)
|7 7/8 cups (664 kg)
|7 7/8 cups (662 kg)
|7 7/8 cups (660 kg)
|7 7/8 cups (657 kg)
|187 lb (85 kg)
|11 1/2 cups (966 kg)
|11 cups (926 kg)
|10 3/8 cups (876 kg)
|9 7/8 cups (829 kg)
|9 1/4 cups (782 kg)
|8 3/4 cups (735 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (695 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (693 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (691 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (688 kg)
|198 lb (90 kg)
|12 cups (1008 kg)
|11 1/2 cups (967 kg)
|10 7/8 cups (914 kg)
|10 3/8 cups (866 kg)
|9 3/4 cups (816 kg)
|9 1/8 cups (767 kg)
|8 5/8 cups (726 kg)
|8 5/8 cups (723 kg)
|8 5/8 cups (721 kg)
|8 1/2 cups (718 kg)
|209 lb (95 kg)
|12 1/2 cups (1050 kg)
|12 cups (1007 kg)
|11 3/8 cups (952 kg)
|10 3/4 cups (902 kg)
|10 1/8 cups (850 kg)
|9 1/2 cups (799 kg)
|9 cups (756 kg)
|9 cups (753 kg)
|8 7/8 cups (751 kg)
|8 7/8 cups (748 kg)
|220 lb (100 kg)
|13 cups (1091 kg)
|12 1/2 cups (1046 kg)
|11 3/4 cups (990 kg)
|11 1/4 cups (940 kg)
|10 1/2 cups (883 kg)
|9 7/8 cups (830 kg)
|9 3/8 cups (786 kg)
|9 3/8 cups (783 kg)
|9 1/4 cups (780 kg)
|9 1/4 cups (777 kg)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your giant puppy is destined for big things—and as they grow, they have big nutritional needs. Giant breed dogs have the longest growth period out of other sized dogs—that’s why Royal Canin growth formulas for giant-sized dogs come in two stages: Giant Puppy and Giant Junior. This Giant Junior dry dog food diet is made specifically for that second stage of growth. At around 8 months, they start to fill out their long and lanky body, developing muscles to support their large frame long into adulthood. What you feed them now sets them up for a healthy, happy life as an adult. Royal Canin Giant Junior is a nutrient-dense diet formulated for your puppy’s healthy growth: Adapted protein levels and added L-carnitine help build strong muscles. Balanced energy content and precise amounts of calcium and phosphorus support healthy bones and joints. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Key antioxidants and minerals support developing immune systems to help your dog keep growing strong. Transitioning from Royal Canin Giant Puppy to Giant Junior is easy, because both formulas have an exclusive kibble designed specifically for these growing dogs’ large jaws, so they chew their kibble thoroughly. With the targeted nutrition of Royal Canin, your lovable giant can grow up and live their best, most magnificent life.