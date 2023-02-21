PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food can give your maturing to senior Lab the tailored nutrition he needs and delivers nutrients including collagen, EPA, and DHA to help support his aging bone and joint health. It has an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help support healthy aging and delivers an appropriate phosphorus content to support his kidney health. As labradors age, their activity levels may decrease, this formula provides an adapted calorie content to help maintain an ideal body weight and helps maintain muscle mass with an adapted protein content and L-carnitine. Plus, the unique kibble size, shape, and texture are specifically designed for your older Labrador Retriever’s facial shape, and is rehydratable for easy eating.

