Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin BHN Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food is complete and balanced nutrition designed to meet the specific diet needs of maturing Labrador Retrievers 5 years and older
Sizes available
28lb
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: HIGHLY PALATABLE + REHYDRATABLE
The kibble size, shape and texture are adapted to the mature Labrador Retriever. The kibble may be softened with warm water which allows for easy eating.
HEALTHY AGING COMPLEX
LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT 5+ is developed to support healthy aging. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to help care for the kidney health of Labrador Retrievers as they mature.
IDEAL WEIGHT & MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
As the Labrador ages, the activity level decreases. This specific formula helps maintain the mature Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight with an adapted calorie content. This formula also helps maintain muscle mass with an adapted protein content and L-carnitine.
JOINT FUNCTION SUPPORT
Formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA & DHA, to help support cartilage during the aging process helping to maintain healthy bones and joints.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|LB
|KG
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|57
|26
|3 3/4
|310
|4 3/8
|359
|5
|408
|66
|30
|4 1/4
|345
|4 7/8
|399
|5 5/8
|454
|75
|34
|4 5/8
|379
|5 3/8
|439
|6 1/8
|499
|84
|38
|5
|412
|5 7/8
|477
|6 5/8
|542
|97
|44
|5 5/8
|460
|6 1/2
|532
|7 3/8
|605
PRODUCT DETAILS
