Large Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

Large Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Dry dog food formulated for large dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lbs. with a sensitive stomach

Existing formats

30lb

Find a retailer

Digestive Health

A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.*Royal Canin internal study,2017

How else can you help your dog?

If your dog has a sensitive digestive system, avoid feeding him human foods or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3791 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 356 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients:: chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, brewers rice flour, pea fiber, natural flavors, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs from 56 to 100 lb. (25 to 45 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs with digestive sensitivity.
Canine Care Nutrition Large Digestive Care is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Adult Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57 lb (26 g) 3 Cups (272 g) 3 1/2 Cups (314 g) 4 Cups (357 g)
62 lb (28 g) 3 1/8 Cups (287 g) 3 5/8 Cups (332 g) 4 1/4 Cups (378 g)
66 lb (30 g) 3 3/8 Cups (302 g) 3 7/8 Cups (350 g) 4 3/8 Cups (398 g)
70 lb (32 g) 3 1/2 Cups (317 g) 4 1/8 Cups (367 g) 4 5/8 Cups (417 g)
75 lb (34 g) 3 5/8 Cups (332 g) 4 1/4 Cups (384 g) 4 7/8 Cups (437 g)
79 lb (36 g) 3 7/8 Cups (347 g) 4 1/2 Cups (401 g) 5 1/8 Cups (456 g)
84 lb (38 g) 4 Cups (361 g) 4 5/8 Cups (418 g) 5 1/4 Cups (475 g)
88 lb (40 g) 4 1/8 Cups (375 g) 4 7/8 Cups (434 g) 5 1/2 Cups (494 g)
93 lb (42 g) 4 3/8 Cups (389 g) 5 Cups (451 g) 5 5/8 Cups (512 g)
97 lb (44 g) 4 1/2 Cups (403 g) 5 1/8 Cups (467 g) 5 7/8 Cups (530 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Digestive Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Digestive Care) is tailored nutrition to support your large dog’s sensitive stomach. This diet is specially formulated with a blend of prebiotics and fibers to support healthy digestion. In fact, 97% of medium dogs fed Digestive Care had optimal stool quality, a clear sign of positive digestion health.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025