Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats

Sizes available

30lb

HEALTHY SKIN

91% of owners see improvements in their dog’s skin after 2 months of exclusive feeding

COAT MAINTENANCE

Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat

SKIN SUPPORT

Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids nourish skin and promotes a healthy coat

MIX WITH WET FOOD

Calorie content: This diet contains 3797 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 383 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.15%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.6%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.7%, Gamma Linolenic Acid* (min.) 0.06%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, corn, oat groats, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, flaxseed, salt, potassium chloride, L-lysine, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57 lb (26 kg) 2 3/4 cups (272 g) 3 1/8 cups (315 g) 3 5/8 cups (358 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 2 7/8 cups (288 g) 3 3/8 cups (333 g) 3 3/4 cups (378 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 cups (303 g) 3 1/2 cups (351 g) 4 cups (398 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 3 1/4 cups (318 g) 3 3/4 cups (368 g) 4 1/4 cups (418 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 3 3/8 cups (333 g) 3 7/8 cups (385 g) 4 3/8 cups (438 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 3 1/2 cups (347 g) 4 cups (402 g) 4 5/8 cups (457 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 3 5/8 cups (362 g) 4 1/4 cups (419 g) 4 3/4 cups (476 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 3 3/4 cups (376 g) 4 3/8 cups (435 g) 5 cups (494 g)
93 lb (42 kg) 3 7/8 cups (390 g) 4 1/2 cups (451 g) 5 1/8 cups (513 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 4 cups (404 g) 4 3/4 cups (467 g) 5 3/8 cups (531 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Sensitive Skin) is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.

