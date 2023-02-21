Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats
Sizes available
30lb
HEALTHY SKIN
91% of owners see improvements in their dog’s skin after 2 months of exclusive feeding
COAT MAINTENANCE
Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat
SKIN SUPPORT
Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids nourish skin and promotes a healthy coat
MIX WITH WET FOOD
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|2 3/4 cups (272 g)
|3 1/8 cups (315 g)
|3 5/8 cups (358 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|2 7/8 cups (288 g)
|3 3/8 cups (333 g)
|3 3/4 cups (378 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 cups (303 g)
|3 1/2 cups (351 g)
|4 cups (398 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (318 g)
|3 3/4 cups (368 g)
|4 1/4 cups (418 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|3 3/8 cups (333 g)
|3 7/8 cups (385 g)
|4 3/8 cups (438 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|3 1/2 cups (347 g)
|4 cups (402 g)
|4 5/8 cups (457 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|3 5/8 cups (362 g)
|4 1/4 cups (419 g)
|4 3/4 cups (476 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (376 g)
|4 3/8 cups (435 g)
|5 cups (494 g)
|93 lb (42 kg)
|3 7/8 cups (390 g)
|4 1/2 cups (451 g)
|5 1/8 cups (513 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 cups (404 g)
|4 3/4 cups (467 g)
|5 3/8 cups (531 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Sensitive Skin) is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.