Mature Adult in Gel Canned Dog Food

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 896 kcal ME/kg; 345 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max) 2.6%, Moisture (max) 78.5%
INGREDIENTS: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken, brewers rice flour, chicken by-products, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, carrageenan, fish oil, carob bean gum, pork plasma, calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, taurine, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], lecithin, natural flavors, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, glycine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Complete nutrition for healthy aging - senior dogs over 5 years
ROYAL CANIN® MATURE ADULT in gel Canine Health Nutrition is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

