Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 1 year old with an expected adult weight of 23-55 lbs.
Existing formats
6lb
17lb
30lb
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (LIP) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Medium Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Short growth - high energy content
Medium Puppy is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.
|Adult Target Weight
|Under 2 months
|2 months
|3 months
|4 months
|5 months
|6 months
|7 months
|8 months
|9 months
|10 months
|11 months
|22 lb (10 kg)
|Consult Your Vet
|1 3/8 cups (145 g)
|1 5/8 cups (170 g)
|1 3/4 cups (181 g)
|1 7/8 cups (184 g)
|1 7/8 cups (183 g)
|1 5/8 cups (165 g)
|1 1/2 cups (148 g)
|1 1/4 cups (132 g)
|1 1/4 cups (131 g)
|1 1/4 cups (130 g)
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (164 g)
|1 7/8 cups (193 g)
|2 cups (206 g)
|2 1/8 cups (210 g)
|2 1/8 cups (209 g)
|1 7/8 cups (189 g)
|1 5/8 cups (170 g)
|1 1/2 cups (151 g)
|1 1/2 cups (150 g)
|1 1/2 cups (148 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (164 g)
|1 7/8 cups (193 g)
|2 cups (206 g)
|2 1/8 cups (210 g)
|2 1/8 cups (209 g)
|1 7/8 cups (189 g)
|1 5/8 cups (170 g)
|1 1/2 cups (151 g)
|1 1/2 cups (150 g)
|1 1/2 cups (148 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 7/8 cups (183 g)
|2 1/8 cups (216 g)
|2 1/4 cups (231 g)
|2 3/8 cups (236 g)
|2 3/8 cups (235 g)
|2 1/8 cups (218 g)
|2 cups (203 g)
|1 7/8 cups (186 g)
|1 5/8 cups (169 g)
|1 5/8 cups (167 g)
|33 lb (15 kg)
|1 7/8 cups (193 g)
|2 1/4 cups (227 g)
|2 3/8 cups (244 g)
|2 1/2 cups (249 g)
|2 1/2 cups (248 g)
|2 1/4 cups (231 g)
|2 1/8 cups (215 g)
|2 cups (196 g)
|1 3/4 cups (178 g)
|1 3/4 cups (176 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 cups (201 g)
|2 3/8 cups (238 g)
|2 1/2 cups (255 g)
|2 5/8 cups (261 g)
|2 5/8 cups (260 g)
|2 3/8 cups (242 g)
|2 1/4 cups (225 g)
|2 cups (206 g)
|1 7/8 cups (187 g)
|1 7/8 cups (185 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 1/8 cups (217 g)
|2 5/8 cups (259 g)
|2 3/4 cups (278 g)
|2 7/8 cups (284 g)
|2 7/8 cups (284 g)
|2 5/8 cups (265 g)
|2 1/2 cups (246 g)
|2 1/4 cups (225 g)
|2 cups (205 g)
|2 cups (202 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 cups (232 g)
|2 3/4 cups (280 g)
|3 cups (301 g)
|3 cups (308 g)
|3 cups (309 g)
|2 7/8 cups (287 g)
|2 5/8 cups (268 g)
|2 3/8 cups (244 g)
|2 1/4 cups (222 g)
|2 1/8 cups (220 g)
|49 lb (22 kg)
|2 3/8 cups (244 g)
|3 cups (297 g)
|3 1/8 cups (321 g)
|3 1/4 cups (330 g)
|3 1/4 cups (331 g)
|3 1/4 cups (328 g)
|3 cups (298 g)
|2 5/8 cups (267 g)
|2 3/8 cups (239 g)
|2 3/8 cups (237 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 3/8 cups (243 g)
|3 cups (297 g)
|3 1/4 cups (322 g)
|3 3/8 cups (340 g)
|3 1/2 cups (354 g)
|3 1/2 cups (351 g)
|3 1/8 cups (319 g)
|2 7/8 cups (286 g)
|2 1/2 cups (255 g)
|2 1/2 cups (253 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Medium-sized dogs are famous for their energy. As puppies, their little bodies are doing double duty: rapidly developing bone structure and natural defenses while playing hard all day. They need right-sized nutrition to help them sustain this rapid growth period. Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry dog food is wholesome puppy food for a healthy start in your puppy’s life. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and minerals supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Starting your puppy off with this complete and balanced diet also helps them develop strong bones and joints. And the exclusive kibble design helps your pup chew their food properly. The highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients also help to break down the food and support healthy digestion and optimal stools.