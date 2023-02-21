Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 1 year old with an expected adult weight of 23-55 lbs.

6lb

17lb

30lb

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (LIP) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Medium Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Short growth - high energy content

Medium Puppy is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 393 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, monosodium phosphate, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Adult Target Weight Under 2 months 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months 6 months 7 months 8 months 9 months 10 months 11 months
22 lb (10 kg) Consult Your Vet 1 3/8 cups (145 g) 1 5/8 cups (170 g) 1 3/4 cups (181 g) 1 7/8 cups (184 g) 1 7/8 cups (183 g) 1 5/8 cups (165 g) 1 1/2 cups (148 g) 1 1/4 cups (132 g) 1 1/4 cups (131 g) 1 1/4 cups (130 g)
24 lb (11 kg) 1 5/8 cups (164 g) 1 7/8 cups (193 g) 2 cups (206 g) 2 1/8 cups (210 g) 2 1/8 cups (209 g) 1 7/8 cups (189 g) 1 5/8 cups (170 g) 1 1/2 cups (151 g) 1 1/2 cups (150 g) 1 1/2 cups (148 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 5/8 cups (164 g) 1 7/8 cups (193 g) 2 cups (206 g) 2 1/8 cups (210 g) 2 1/8 cups (209 g) 1 7/8 cups (189 g) 1 5/8 cups (170 g) 1 1/2 cups (151 g) 1 1/2 cups (150 g) 1 1/2 cups (148 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 1 7/8 cups (183 g) 2 1/8 cups (216 g) 2 1/4 cups (231 g) 2 3/8 cups (236 g) 2 3/8 cups (235 g) 2 1/8 cups (218 g) 2 cups (203 g) 1 7/8 cups (186 g) 1 5/8 cups (169 g) 1 5/8 cups (167 g)
33 lb (15 kg) 1 7/8 cups (193 g) 2 1/4 cups (227 g) 2 3/8 cups (244 g) 2 1/2 cups (249 g) 2 1/2 cups (248 g) 2 1/4 cups (231 g) 2 1/8 cups (215 g) 2 cups (196 g) 1 3/4 cups (178 g) 1 3/4 cups (176 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 2 cups (201 g) 2 3/8 cups (238 g) 2 1/2 cups (255 g) 2 5/8 cups (261 g) 2 5/8 cups (260 g) 2 3/8 cups (242 g) 2 1/4 cups (225 g) 2 cups (206 g) 1 7/8 cups (187 g) 1 7/8 cups (185 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 1/8 cups (217 g) 2 5/8 cups (259 g) 2 3/4 cups (278 g) 2 7/8 cups (284 g) 2 7/8 cups (284 g) 2 5/8 cups (265 g) 2 1/2 cups (246 g) 2 1/4 cups (225 g) 2 cups (205 g) 2 cups (202 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 1/4 cups (232 g) 2 3/4 cups (280 g) 3 cups (301 g) 3 cups (308 g) 3 cups (309 g) 2 7/8 cups (287 g) 2 5/8 cups (268 g) 2 3/8 cups (244 g) 2 1/4 cups (222 g) 2 1/8 cups (220 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 2 3/8 cups (244 g) 3 cups (297 g) 3 1/8 cups (321 g) 3 1/4 cups (330 g) 3 1/4 cups (331 g) 3 1/4 cups (328 g) 3 cups (298 g) 2 5/8 cups (267 g) 2 3/8 cups (239 g) 2 3/8 cups (237 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 2 3/8 cups (243 g) 3 cups (297 g) 3 1/4 cups (322 g) 3 3/8 cups (340 g) 3 1/2 cups (354 g) 3 1/2 cups (351 g) 3 1/8 cups (319 g) 2 7/8 cups (286 g) 2 1/2 cups (255 g) 2 1/2 cups (253 g)

Medium-sized dogs are famous for their energy. As puppies, their little bodies are doing double duty: rapidly developing bone structure and natural defenses while playing hard all day. They need right-sized nutrition to help them sustain this rapid growth period. Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry dog food is wholesome puppy food for a healthy start in your puppy’s life. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and minerals supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Starting your puppy off with this complete and balanced diet also helps them develop strong bones and joints. And the exclusive kibble design helps your pup chew their food properly. The highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients also help to break down the food and support healthy digestion and optimal stools.

