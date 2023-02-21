PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Pug magnificent is in the details. With their flat muzzles, wrinkled faces, and curly-Q tails, Pugs are happy little dogs that can play or sleep all day. They can benefit from the right diet to help promote a healthy weight, maintain muscle tone, and help protect their skin and coat. Royal Canin Pug Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Pug. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Pug, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Pug’s short, square muzzle, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Essential nutrients like EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. Precise protein levels and added L-carnitine help maintain your Pug’s muscular body. And the appropriately balanced formula helps provide weight management to keep your playful Pug at a healthy weight.

