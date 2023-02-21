Pug Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Pug Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Pugs 10 months and older
Existing formats
10lb
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
The Pug has a large round head with a short square muzzle. His characteristic jaw and very thick lips make it difficult for him to pick up his food. Pug Adult has cloverleaf shaped kibbles which are designed to make it easy for the dog to pick up and chew.
Healthy skin
Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Pug. The exclusive formula of Pug Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
Ideal weight
Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Pug. An appropriately balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Pug''s ideal weight.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Pug's muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (92 g)
|1 1/4 cups (106 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (103 g)
|1 3/8 cups (119 g)
|1 5/8 cups (135 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (114 g)
|1 5/8 cups (132 g)
|1 3/4 cups (149 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (124 g)
|1 3/4 cups (144 g)
|2 cups (163 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (134 g)
|1 7/8 cups (155 g)
|2 1/8 cups (177 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Pug magnificent is in the details. With their flat muzzles, wrinkled faces, and curly-Q tails, Pugs are happy little dogs that can play or sleep all day. They can benefit from the right diet to help promote a healthy weight, maintain muscle tone, and help protect their skin and coat. Royal Canin Pug Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Pug. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Pug, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Pug’s short, square muzzle, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Essential nutrients like EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. Precise protein levels and added L-carnitine help maintain your Pug’s muscular body. And the appropriately balanced formula helps provide weight management to keep your playful Pug at a healthy weight.