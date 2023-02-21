Pug Adult Dry Dog Food

Pug Adult Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Pug Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Pugs 10 months and older

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

The Pug has a large round head with a short square muzzle. His characteristic jaw and very thick lips make it difficult for him to pick up his food. Pug Adult has cloverleaf shaped kibbles which are designed to make it easy for the dog to pick up and chew.

Healthy skin

Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Pug. The exclusive formula of Pug Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).

Ideal weight

Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Pug. An appropriately balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Pug''s ideal weight.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Pug's muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3751 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, brown rice, oat groats, chicken by-product meal, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, monocalcium phosphate, salt, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Pugs - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Pug Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
13 lb (6 kg) 1 1/8 cups (92 g) 1 1/4 cups (106 g) 1 3/8 cups (120 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/4 cups (103 g) 1 3/8 cups (119 g) 1 5/8 cups (135 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 3/8 cups (114 g) 1 5/8 cups (132 g) 1 3/4 cups (149 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 1/2 cups (124 g) 1 3/4 cups (144 g) 2 cups (163 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 5/8 cups (134 g) 1 7/8 cups (155 g) 2 1/8 cups (177 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Pug magnificent is in the details. With their flat muzzles, wrinkled faces, and curly-Q tails, Pugs are happy little dogs that can play or sleep all day. They can benefit from the right diet to help promote a healthy weight, maintain muscle tone, and help protect their skin and coat. Royal Canin Pug Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Pug. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Pug, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Pug’s short, square muzzle, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Essential nutrients like EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. Precise protein levels and added L-carnitine help maintain your Pug’s muscular body. And the appropriately balanced formula helps provide weight management to keep your playful Pug at a healthy weight.

