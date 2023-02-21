Shih Tzu Adult Dry Dog Food

Shih Tzu Adult Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Shih Tzus 10 months and older

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

The Shih Tzu is a brachycephalic breed, with a round head that is broader than it is long.  The kibbles of Shih Tzu Adult formula have a shape, size, and texture that is perfectly designed for the Shih Tzu making it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.

Coat health

The Shih Tzu’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining the health of the Shih Tzu’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.

Healthy skin

Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Shih Tzu. The exclusive formula of Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA, DHA and Vitamin A).

Stool & odor reduction

Shih Tzu Adult helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and supports healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3898 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 355 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Vitamin A (min.) 18900 IU/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.57%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.43%, Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, oat groats, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tyrosine, choline chloride, salt, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, taurine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (66 g) 7/8 cup (77 g) 1 cup (87 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (78 g) 1 cup (91 g) 1 1/8 cups (103 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (90 g) 1 1/8 cups (104 g) 1 1/4 cups (118 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/8 cups (101 g) 1 1/4 cups (117 g) 1 1/2 cups (133 g)

Royal Canin knows what makes your Shih Tzu magnificent is in the details. Also known as a Chrysanthemum dog, Shih Tzus are big-eyed, fluffy show dogs ready to win anyone over. These pampered pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, helps keep their long coats shiny and soft, and aids digestion to reduce stool odor. Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Shih Tzu with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your small breed Shih Tzu’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive complex of nutrients reinforces the skin barrier to maintain your Shih Tzu’s skin health. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and biotin give long coats softness and shine. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help reduce stool volume. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your lovable lap dog.

