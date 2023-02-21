Shih Tzu Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Shih Tzus 10 months and older
Existing formats
10lb
2.5lb
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
The Shih Tzu is a brachycephalic breed, with a round head that is broader than it is long. The kibbles of Shih Tzu Adult formula have a shape, size, and texture that is perfectly designed for the Shih Tzu making it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
Coat health
The Shih Tzu’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining the health of the Shih Tzu’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
Healthy skin
Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Shih Tzu. The exclusive formula of Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA, DHA and Vitamin A).
Stool & odor reduction
Shih Tzu Adult helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and supports healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|1 cup (87 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 1/8 cups (104 g)
|1 1/4 cups (118 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (101 g)
|1 1/4 cups (117 g)
|1 1/2 cups (133 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Shih Tzu magnificent is in the details. Also known as a Chrysanthemum dog, Shih Tzus are big-eyed, fluffy show dogs ready to win anyone over. These pampered pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, helps keep their long coats shiny and soft, and aids digestion to reduce stool odor. Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Shih Tzu with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your small breed Shih Tzu’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive complex of nutrients reinforces the skin barrier to maintain your Shih Tzu’s skin health. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and biotin give long coats softness and shine. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help reduce stool volume. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your lovable lap dog.