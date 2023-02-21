Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for dogs 1–7 years old weighing 9-22 lb

Sizes available

13lb

2.5lb

VITALITY SUPPORT

A blend of prebiotics and antioxidants for dogs supports natural defenses for immune support

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Palatable, mature small breed dry dog food has an exclusive kibble design to encourage chewing

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Easy-to-digest proteins and a balanced supply of fiber promote dog digestive health

Calorie content: This diet contains 3765 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 343 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 35 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, brown rice, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, magnesium oxide, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (24 g) 1/4 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 5/8 cup (53 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (54 g) 3/4 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (71 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (67 g) 7/8 cup (78 g) 1 cup (88 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (79 g) 1 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (105 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (91 g) 1 1/8 cups (106 g) 1 3/8 cups (120 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/8 cups (102 g) 1 1/4 cups (118 g) 1 1/2 cups (135 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (113 g) 1 3/8 cups (131 g) 1 5/8 cups (149 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 3/8 cups (124 g) 1 5/8 cups (143 g) 1 3/4 cups (163 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 1/2 cups (134 g) 1 3/4 cups (155 g) 1 7/8 cups (176 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Small dogs have a longer life span than most larger dogs, which means they have unique nutritional needs. They have smaller bone structures and little jaws—not to mention they can be pretty picky when it comes to the food they eat, especially as they age. Royal Canin Small Adult 8+ dry dog food (formerly Mini Mature 8+) is tailored to support your small dog’s unique traits as they age into mature adulthood. It’s formulated to help small dogs maintain a youthful vitality as they go into their senior years. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging. L-carnitine helps metabolize fat to help maintain a healthy weight. Plus, the small kibble is highly palatable, satisfying even the fussiest eaters for a meal your dog will love. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin Small Aging 12+.

product details accompanying image

