Small Starter Mother And Babydog Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
SMALL Starter is designed for small breed mothers from the end of gestation (3rd trimester) and during lactation and young puppies up to 2 months.
Existing formats
2lb
Easy rehydration
'Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the mother and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother's milk to solid food.'
Gestation / lactation support
'Nutritional profile that is adapted to the mother's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.'
Start complex / natural defenses - digestive health
'Start complex is an exclusive combination of nutritional elements that are present in mother's milk, reinforced with specific nutrients to promote digestive health and support the puppy's natural defenses.'
For the Puppy
|Adult Target Weight
|Before 2 weeks
|2-3 Weeks
|3-4 weeks
|4-5 weeks
|5-6 weeks
|6-7 weeks
|7-8 weeks
|2 lb (1 kg)
|Mother’s Milk
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (95 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (95 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
For the Mother
|Dog Weight
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Week 9
|Lactating
|2 lb (1 kg)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|3/8 cup (38 g)
|1/2 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|Feed Ad libitum
|4 lb (2 kg)
|5/8 cup (57 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|7/8 cup (84 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (98 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1 cup (95 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
|1 1/4 cups (112 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 3/8 cups (121 g)
|1 1/2 cups (132 g)
|1 1/2 cups (142 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (142 g)
|1 3/4 cups (155 g)
|1 7/8 cups (168 g)
|2 cups (181 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|2 cups (185 g)
|2 1/4 cups (201 g)
|2 3/8 cups (218 g)
|2 5/8 cups (235 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin’s Starter formulas are a unique nutritional solution that meets the needs of the mother and her puppies during the first 5 stages of life: gestation, birth, lactation, weaning and growth up to 2 months.