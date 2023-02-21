Small Starter Mother And Babydog Dry Dog Food

Small Starter Mother And Babydog Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

SMALL Starter is designed for small breed mothers from the end of gestation (3rd trimester) and during lactation and young puppies up to 2 months.

Existing formats

2lb

Easy rehydration

'Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the mother and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother's milk to solid food.'

Gestation / lactation support

'Nutritional profile that is adapted to the mother's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.'

Start complex / natural defenses - digestive health

'Start complex is an exclusive combination of nutritional elements that are present in mother's milk, reinforced with specific nutrients to promote digestive health and support the puppy's natural defenses.'

Calorie content: This diet contains 3995 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 364 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, taurine, L-tyrosine, N-Butyric acid, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for mother during gestation and lactation & weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Size health nutrition Mini starter mother & babydog is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).

For the Puppy

Adult Target Weight Before 2 weeks 2-3 Weeks 3-4 weeks 4-5 weeks 5-6 weeks 6-7 weeks 7-8 weeks
2 lb (1 kg) Mother’s Milk 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
4 lb (2 kg) 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (95 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (95 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 1 cup (90 g) 1 3/8 cups (120 g) 1 5/8 cups (145 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1/8 cup (10 g) 3/8 cup (30 g) 1 cup (90 g) 1 3/8 cups (120 g) 1 5/8 cups (145 g)


For the Mother

Dog Weight Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Lactating
2 lb (1 kg) 3/8 cup (34 g) 3/8 cup (38 g) 1/2 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (44 g) Feed Ad libitum
4 lb (2 kg) 5/8 cup (57 g) 5/8 cup (62 g) 3/4 cup (67 g) 3/4 cup (73 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 7/8 cup (77 g) 7/8 cup (84 g) 1 cup (91 g) 1 1/8 cups (98 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1 cup (95 g) 1 1/8 cups (103 g) 1 1/4 cups (112 g) 1 3/8 cups (120 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 1/4 cups (111 g) 1 3/8 cups (121 g) 1 1/2 cups (132 g) 1 1/2 cups (142 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 5/8 cups (142 g) 1 3/4 cups (155 g) 1 7/8 cups (168 g) 2 cups (181 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 2 cups (185 g) 2 1/4 cups (201 g) 2 3/8 cups (218 g) 2 5/8 cups (235 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin’s Starter formulas are a unique nutritional solution that meets the needs of the mother and her puppies during the first 5 stages of life: gestation, birth, lactation, weaning and growth up to 2 months.

