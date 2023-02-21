Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Weight Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a tendency to gain weight

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

12 x 13.5oz

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Helps manage healthy weight in combination with regular exercise

SATISFIES HUNGER

A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Weight Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to help your adult dog maintain a healthy weight. This complete and balanced nutrition is low in fat to provide weight control in dogs with a tendency to gain weight. Pair with Royal Canin Weight Care dry dog food to satisfy your big eater and give them a little variety now and then.

