X-Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for extra small breed adult dogs (up to 8 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight

2.2lb

Weight loss program

1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.

Helps limit weight gain

88% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Weight Care lost weight in 2 months. Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness .Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine. Hunger- satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3407 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 262 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, natural flavors, wheat, barley, chicken fat, pea fiber, dried chicory root, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-arginine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

Dry Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 3/8 cup (30 g) 1/2 cup (38 g) 5/8 cup (44 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (37 g) 5/8 cup (47 g) 3/4 cup (55 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (50 g) 7/8 cup (64 g) 1 cup (74 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (62 g) 1 cup (79 g) 1 1/4 cups (92 g)

Mixed Feeding

Weight Care Loaf In Sauce Canned Dog Food, 13.5 oz

Weight Cans per Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 1/4 1/8 cup (10 g) 1/4 cup (18 g) 3/8 cup (24 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/4 1/4 cup (17 g) 3/8 cup (27 g) 1/2 cup (35 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1/4 3/8 cup (30 g) 5/8 cup (44 g) 3/4 cup (54 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1/2 1/4 cup (22 g) 1/2 cup (39 g) 5/8 cup (52 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds is formulated for extra small breed dogs (up to 8 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds was created with toy breeds and little dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 69% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

