X-Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for extra small breed adult dogs (up to 8 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight
Sizes available
2.2lb
Weight loss program
1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.
Helps limit weight gain
88% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Weight Care lost weight in 2 months. Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness .Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine. Hunger- satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.
Dry Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (38 g)
|5/8 cup (44 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (37 g)
|5/8 cup (47 g)
|3/4 cup (55 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (50 g)
|7/8 cup (64 g)
|1 cup (74 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|1 cup (79 g)
|1 1/4 cups (92 g)
Mixed Feeding
Weight Care Loaf In Sauce Canned Dog Food, 13.5 oz
|Weight
|Cans per Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|1/4
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|1/4 cup (18 g)
|3/8 cup (24 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4
|1/4 cup (17 g)
|3/8 cup (27 g)
|1/2 cup (35 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|5/8 cup (44 g)
|3/4 cup (54 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2
|1/4 cup (22 g)
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds is formulated for extra small breed dogs (up to 8 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds was created with toy breeds and little dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 69% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin X-Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Extra Small Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)