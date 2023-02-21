Canine Hepatic loaf
Wet food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
1 x 14.4oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins help support healthy liver function.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1352 kcal ME/kg; 554 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 66.5%, Copper (max.) 2.4 mg/kg.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, brewers rice, corn flour, corn grits, chicken liver, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, hydrolyzed chicken liver, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, dried plain beet pulp, tricalcium phosphate, taurine, carob bean gum, carrageenan, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], choline chloride, citric acid, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).