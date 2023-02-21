Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

8.8lb

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Dental health

This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.

Relative super saturation

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that control both struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3653 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 376 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.06%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.91%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, salt, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

