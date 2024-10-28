Chartreux
The Chartreux has a very balanced character. They are friendly, calm and quiet, but always present.
About the Chartreux
The Chartreux gets on well with other cats, dogs and children. This breed does not need continual attention, but they are very content to be beside their owner. They will follow their owners everywhere in the house, but remain quite distant.
They are a very discreet cat. The Chartreux like to climb and have a reputation for being great hunters – these aspects of their personality may be directly connected to their earlier role as predators.
Breed Specifics
Country: France
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Quiet / Loving / Loyal / Calm
Key facts
Needs little grooming
Low maintenance
Best suited to indoor life
