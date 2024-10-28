Snowshoe
About the Snowshoe
The Snowshoe is a "no fuss" breed, well-suited to the family environment. They are sociable and friendly and get on well with other animals and children.
Most Snowshoes form a strong bond with one particular person while still remaining close with others in the household. Snowshoe cats are very playful and require the attention of their owner. They are very intelligent, inquisitive and active with gentle melodic voices.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Sociable / Friendly / Playful / Intelligent / Active
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
