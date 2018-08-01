Caring for Your Cat's Health During a Pandemic

We are all home more now than we have been in the past. Our pets love it, even if our cats are only low-key showing it. With us being home more often, there is plenty of time to watch our cats and wonder if what they are doing is “normal” for them or not. What should we be looking for, and what should we do if we find something that seems abnormal for our cats?

Cats are great pretenders, so if they are outwardly not feeling well, they absolutely need to go to the vet for an exam and to see what is going on. But what if your cat is acting normal? Here are some things to look for to tell if your cat isn’t feeling well, although there could be other signs that your cat isn’t feeling 100%:

Changes in appetite or water intake

Coughing or sneezing

Acting lethargic or not like herself

Vomiting

Changes in stool quality – either softer or harder than usual

More or less urine in the litter box

How can you get veterinary services for your cat during these crazy times?

Veterinary clinics are considered essential services, so most vet clinics are open! Many clinics, however, are doing curbside services where pet owners stay outside in their cars versus entering the clinic with their pet. You can tell your veterinary team what’s going on over the phone while they examine your cat.

Mobile veterinary services are available in many areas, so the vet could come to you. Mobile services can be available for routine visits, sick visits, and hospice visits or other specialized care.

Emergency clinics and specialty hospitals are also open if they are needed.

Ask your veterinarian about virtual appointments! Telehealth is on the rise, and some veterinarians are offering this service for pet owners.

Don’t forget, when in doubt, ask your vet! If anything unusual is going on with your cat, call your veterinary clinic. They will be able to help you determine if a visit is needed.