Skin Problems in Cats - Bacterial and Fungal Infections
Bacterial and fungal infections can cause skin issues in cats and may present a serious danger to their health. Some types are highly contagious and may spread to other animals and even people.
Dermatitis is a very common health complaint for cats and accounts for a large proportion of medical veterinary appointments1. Two of the conditions that can cause skin problems in cats are bacterial and fungal infections.
What is Cat Dermatitis?
Dermatitis is the name used to describe skin inflammation. If a cat has dermatitis, their skin may become itchy, red, and show signs of hair loss. They may scratch themselves excessively and groom more than usual.
A cat will typically develop dermatitis when their body reacts to something in the outside world. It could be triggered by a food allergy, an external parasite, or allergens in the environment, like pollen or dust.
Certain bacteria and types of fungi can also cause dermatitis in cats. In this article, we’ll look at how these infections may affect cats, review the signs associated with two of the most common bacterial and fungal infections, and investigate the various treatments a vet may recommend.
Management Options for Skin Problems in Cats
If you spot any of these clinical signs or suspect your cat is suffering from a bacterial or fungal infection, contact your vet immediately.
While some of the symptoms we’ve listed here may be caused by other less severe conditions, it’s always best to get a professional diagnosis for the well-being of your cat. Moving onto management options quickly will also help to limit the possibility of transmission to other animals or people.
Diagnosis and Treatment of Cat Staph Infection
As well as observing symptoms, a vet will usually analyze a cat’s blood and urine if they suspect a staph infection. They may also conduct skin tests to rule out some of the other conditions that cause dermatitis, like allergies and parasites.
If a cat has a bacterial infection, such as staph, it could indicate that their immune system has been compromised by an undiagnosed underlying condition, and so this will need investigating.
Staph infections are most often treated with oral or topical antibiotics. If a cat has skin lesions, a medicated shampoo may be needed to promote healing. Other treatments will depend upon the underlying condition behind the infection.
Diagnosis and Treatment of Cat Ringworm
The signs of ringworm are often mild, which makes the condition hard to detect.
A vet may attempt to diagnose ringworm by using an ultraviolet lamp, which makes certain types of fungi fluoresce (glow). But in many cases, further testing is needed.
In their search for signs of dermatophytes, a vet may need to analyze hair under a microscope, grow cultures from skin and hair samples, take a skin biopsy, or conduct a PCR test. Fungal cultures take time to grow, and you may need to wait at least 10 days or even longer for a result.
Once diagnosed, ringworm is usually treated with a mixture of anti-fungal oral medications and topical remedies, like creams and shampoos. Your home environment will also need treating for fungal spores, especially areas the cat frequents.
These treatments need to be applied rigorously, and the cat’s owners will need to remain committed to using them until the vet confirms that the cat is free from ringworm. Otherwise, the disease may recur. The treatment period for cat ringworm can last between three weeks to several months.
Any pets with ringworm should be separated from non-infected pets, and ideally isolated to rooms that are easy to keep clean. This is because infected spores often fall from the cat into their environment.
Thankfully, most cats recover from ringworm with the appropriate treatment.
If you have any questions about bacterial or fungal infections or suspect your cat is suffering from either condition, speak to your vet.
How Do Bacterial and Fungal Infections Differ?
Bacterial and fungal infections can both result in cat dermatitis issues. The way in which these issues arise vary, so it's worth understanding the difference between bacterial and fungal skin infections in cats.
Bacterial Skin Infection
Just like you, cats have an immune system that protects them against harmful bacteria. But if a cat is sick, very young, or elderly, their immune system may be too weak to deal with the bacteria they encounter. In these instances, harmful bacteria can multiply, which may lead to an infection and even a major illness.
Certain types of potential harmful bacteria naturally exist on a cat’s skin. If a cat’s immune system is compromised, these bacteria are more likely to spread and cause a skin infection.
Fungal Skin Infection
Your cat will naturally encounter fungi as they interact with the world – when they eat, inhale, and touch substances in their surroundings.
Many kinds of fungi exist in North America, and most are harmless to cats. But some varieties produce spores that can be damaging.
The symptoms a cat experiences will vary depending upon the type of fungi that infects them. Certain ones may affect a cat’s eyes or nose, while others harm the urinary, respiratory or nervous systems. Several kinds of fungi can cause dermatitis in cats.
What are Some of the Types of Infectious Dermatitis in Cats?
Staph
Staph is a highly transmittable bacterial skin infection that can easily pass between animals and may even move from animals to humans. While staphylococcus bacteria can be found in the environment, they’re also naturally present on the skin of people and animals, like cats.
If a cat is scratching their skin excessively, has a diminished immune system, or is suffering from a skin condition like allergic dermatitis, the staphylococcus bacteria on their skin may take advantage of the situation, and spread. Staph can affect cats of every age and breed.
Ringworm
Cats, dogs, and humans can all be affected by ringworm if they come into direct skin contact with an infected animal or a contaminated object.
How Does Fungal and Bacterial Dermatitis Affect Cats?
As we’ve discussed, clinical signs vary depending upon the type of bacteria or fungi that has infected a cat. In situations where a cat is afflicted with staph or ringworm, you may see an assortment of signs and symptoms.
Clinical Signs of Staph in Cats
A cat with a staph infection may show signs such as:
- Skin inflammation and redness
- Excessive itching and scratching
- Overgrooming
- Loss of appetite
- Pain
- Fever
- Skin abscesses
- Lesions shaped like a circle or pimple and possibly filled with pus
Clinical Signs of Ringworm in Cats
Observing your cat, you may notice clinical signs such as:
- Areas of hair loss
- Thickened patches of skin, which may appear dry, grey, crusty, or scaly
- A raised red mark, possibly round in shape (more common in human cases of ringworm)
- If your cat’s claws are infected, they may look rough, bumpy, and pitted
Ringworm is contagious, so if your cat has any of these signs, be sure to wear gloves whenever you handle them. You should also separate your cat from other pets and family members to avoid transmission.
You can learn more about the causes and clinical signs of dermatitis here.
