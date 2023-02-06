How to Care for Your Cat with a Bladder Problem
Urinary issues can be a common occurrence in cats over the course of their lifetime. For this reason, it is a good idea to pay special attention to your cat's urinary health. Proactive measures to support urinary health can include nutrition and environmental modification to ensure that your cat's basic physical and behavioral needs are met. If urinary issues arise, partnering with your veterinarian for diagnosis and management can help promote the best possible outcome for your cat.
What Does FLUTD in Cats Mean?
FLUTD is also known as 'Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease' and acts as an umbrella term covering a variety of urinary illnesses, such as urinary crystals and bladder stones that affect a cat's lower urinary tract. All the various underlying causes may have similar signs, and a veterinarian will need to do diagnostic testing to determine the specific cause.
A very common cause of FLUTD is Feline Idiopathic Cystitis, which is a disease diagnosed only by ruling out all other causes of urinary illness. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis is a complex illness in which stress can trigger flareups of bladder inflammation in susceptible cats.
FLUTD Symptoms in Cats
Bladder and urinary issues in cats that sit under the term FLUTD can have a significant impact on health and general wellbeing and can be painful in some instances. Learn more about the common signs and symptoms of urinary issues in cats to help identify when you need to seek professional advice from a veterinarian.
Treatment and Management for Cat Bladder Problems
Best Cat Food for a Healthy Bladder
In some instances, a veterinarian may recommend transitioning a cat onto a new diet to help support a urinary condition. There are several nutrients that are relevant to urinary health including protein, vitamins, minerals, and water. Diets designed to support urinary health are carefully balanced with respect to these nutrients of concern. Always speak to your veterinarian for advice before making any changes to your cat's diet.