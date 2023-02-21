Feline Urinary Treats
Other food for Cat
Royal Canin Urinary Cat Treats are part of a veterinary-exclusive line of formulas for adult cats with urinary and bladder health concerns
Sizes available
1 x 7.8oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports a healthy urinary tract.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, natural flavors, chicken fat, salt, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, egg product, sodium bisulfate, vegetable oil, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 9.2%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%.
This diet contains 3277 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 1.3 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Feline Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.