As a species, cats are predisposed to developing urinary and bladder issues. The modern cat descends from desert-dwelling ancestors, and this heritage may be a contributing factor due to its influence on the cat's water consumption preferences. They inherently conserve water by concentrating their urine and have a very low thirst drive – which means they don’t always seek water when their body needs hydration.

Unfortunately, urinary crystals and bladder stones are more likely to form in urine that’s highly concentrated, and these can trigger inflammation in a cat’s urinary system. Additionally, stones can cause obstructions that prevent a cat from urinating.

Cats can also develop sterile inflammation in their urinary system, a condition known as Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC). FIC is more common than bacterial urinary tract infections in cats. While the cause of FIC is not clearly understood, certain factors are known to encourage the illness, such as stress. FIC can affect both male and female cats.

Collectively, the various causes of cat urinary problems are referred to as Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease or FLUTD. If your cat has FLUTD or is thought to be susceptible to developing a urinary condition, a change in diet is one of the treatments your vet may recommend.

Why Tailored Foods are Important for a Cat’s Healthy Bladder

Tailored diets are designed to support a cat's urinary and bladder health. Using carefully balanced nutrients, they aim to:

• Improve hydration

• Encourage urination

• Help reduce the chances of stones and crystals forming

• Dissolve certain stones (only some diets can support this)

Numerous diets for your cat's urinary and bladder health are available, and they’re often sold in both wet and dry options. Your vet can recommend the most appropriate tailored nutrition plan for your cat.