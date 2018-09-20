Why water intake is key for your cat’s urinary health

A cat needs water to survive, just like you do. Water lubricates joints, enables digestion, helps maintain body temperature, and facilitates circulation. In fact, almost every bodily function relies on water.

Water is especially vital to your cat’s urinary system, which uses water to flush waste products from the body. Without sufficient water, toxic materials accumulate, which can lead to cat health issues like kidney disease, bladder stones, and FLUTD.

What is dehydration?

Your cat constantly loses fluids throughout the day – as it breathes, sweats, and urinates. Usually, a cat will replace these fluids by drinking fresh water and eating food. When this balance is disrupted, and the cat loses more fluids than it takes in, it becomes dehydrated.

Dehydration is a serious problem because it can lead to imbalances in electrolytes like sodium and potassium, which are needed for proper organ function.

Without enough electrolytes, the organs shut down. This, combined with water loss and a build-up of bodily toxins, can quickly lead to major health problems. Dehydration can also result in circulatory problems.

Even cats with mild dehydration risk developing health issues, as insufficient fluid leads to more concentrated urine, which increases the likelihood of crystals and urinary stones forming.

Causes of dehydration in cats

Dehydration occurs when a cat loses fluids faster than it can replace them.

This can happen because a cat isn’t drinking enough water, but often it’s because they’re losing fluids at an increased rate due to hot weather or an illness. Common causes of dehydration include:

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Trauma

Heatstroke

Decreased urine production

If your cat is unwell, they may experience a loss of appetite and avoid drinking. This can trigger or worsen their dehydration.

Are some cats prone to dehydration?

Any cat can become dehydrated, but senior cats, kittens, and those with an existing illness like diabetes or kidney disease, have a higher chance of developing dehydration.

How to tell if a cat is dehydrated

The clinical signs of dehydration vary depending upon what’s causing the fluid loss and how severe the cat’s dehydration is. Common signs include:

Loss of energy

Weakness

Tacky or dry gums

Lack of appetite

Sunken eyes

Panting

Cats suffering from dehydration because of an illness may show other signs connected with the condition, like vomiting, diarrhea, or drooling. If your cat is drinking a lot more than usual but still showing signs of dehydration, it may also indicate a problem.

If you suspect your cat has dehydration, try to check their gums. Normally, a cat’s gums feel wet and slimy to the touch. If your cat is dehydrated, the gums may feel tacky and dry.

Another test is to pinch or lift the skin on your cat’s shoulder blades. Usually, the skin will snap back into position in the same way the skin on the back of your hand does when it’s pinched. If the skin is slow to settle, it could be a sign of dehydration.

These tests aren’t conclusive, so if you think your cat is dehydrated or is showing any of the signs we’ve highlighted here, you should contact your vet immediately.

What to do if your cat is dehydrated

There are things you can do around your home to encourage your cat to drink more and stay hydrated. However, if your cat is dehydrated, they need to see a vet.

While some dehydrated cats will continue to drink and eat, they may not be able to consume enough water to compensate for the fluid they’re losing.

Your vet will be able to conduct tests to identify the cause and severity of your cat’s dehydration and recommend the appropriate management options. For milder cases, a vet may recommend subcutaneous fluids (giving fluids into the space under the skin), while cats with severe dehydration may require hospitalization to allow fluids to be delivered directly into their bloodstream through an IV.